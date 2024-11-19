Baby Éadha’s family say Derry support ‘a massive boost’ ahead of crucial surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a Derry woman whose little baby daughter will today undergo a major operation after being born with complex health challenges have said they are overwhelmed and deeply heartened by the support they have received to date from people in the north west.

Little Éadha Hayes was born four weeks premature on June 19 this year and since birth has been facing numerous significant health challenges, including tracheoesophageal fistula (TOF), esophageal atresia, duodenal atresia with annular pancreas, and spinal abnormalities—collectively referred to as VACTERL association.

Additionally, she had developed what is known as tracheomalacia or floppy trachea, requiring five surgical procedures on her trachea in an effort to avoid a tracheostomy. Unfortunately, despite these medical interventions, Éadha now requires a tracheostomy, with the procedure scheduled for today, Tuesday, the same day she turns five months old.

Afterwards, baby Éadha is expected to endure a lengthy recovery process, which will likely involve a year-long stay in the Crumlin Hospital in Dublin where she is currently being cared for, before transitioning to full nursing care at home.

Catherine with her little daughter Éadha.

Her mother Catherine, from Currynierin, has been by her little daughter's hospital bedside, along with her husband Chris, while also travelling the breadth of Ireland to their home in Limerick to care for their other young daughter, Éadha's big sister, Brenna, who is just two years old.

Catherine, who is herself a midwife by profession, and Chris are receiving vital support from their Derry relatives who have been making the trip south on a routine and regular basis to be with them and their children.

"We all take turns - our mammy is down there at the minute- we all have family and children too but we take weekends about to get down to see wee Éadha or at times if she is in ICU and we can't go in, just to go down and support Catherine," Catherine's sister Emma Melaugh told the Journal.

Emma has set up a Go Fund Me for the family, as when Éadha does eventually get home, her health conditions mean she will need two full-time caregivers, which means at least one of her parents will be unable to work during this time. So far, over £30,000 has been raised.

Chris and Catherine with their daughters Brenna and Éadha.

Catherine, her sister said, has been "overwhelmed by the people of Derry, the support, and just how everybody rallies around to help each other in times of need".

"Catherine said this week it has just given her a massive boost; a real lift, even her mood, people reaching out and the thoughtful messages people are sending her. Because she is down there, you just fell so alone. It's like a parallel universe when you are in a hospital and you think people don't know what is going on. She said she just can't believe the support she has had from people back home and she is just very grateful for it."

Emma praised all those from Currynierin and further afield who have been running fundraisers and showing their support in other ways, including local Irish dance and pilates tutors. It is something, she said, which the whole family are so grateful for.

The family are also in constant contact with their beloved other little niece Brenna, who came to Derry for several weeks this summer, and who is currently in a full-time creche in Limerick. "Catherine didn't want to take her out of it to allow her to have some routine.”

Wee smiler, baby Éadha.

The whole family, including her big sister, fallen in love with little Éadha, Emma said. "She was down in Mayo for a while and they were saying she was playing with the wee mobile above her head, smiling, just getting her wee personality and getting to know everybody, and now she has to get this other operation so she has been partially sedated this past week and is back in Intensive Care again."

Emma said that it was hard for anyone to comprehend the magnitude of the challenges that confronts a family in such a situation.

"It's something you hear about from other people, you hear about it happening to other people, children being sick and in hospital, but you don't understand the extremity, the ripple effect it has, on family too and you feel so helpless, and that is why I set up the Go Fund Me - I was thinking what can I do? Obviously Catherine will not be able to work now for the next few years and Chris is the same, they are back and forth to the hospital, and they are doing as much as they can to spend time with both children and to support one another. It's something in your worst nightmares.

"When Éadha does get home Chris and Catherine will have to be specially trained to work alongside the one-to-one nurse when she gets home. The specialist nurse support, which will be there 24 hours. They are even talking about how they are going to adapt their house for the long term."

Chris and Emma with their daughters Brenna and Éadha.

Often the financial impact of having to care for a little child or any loved one with such complicated needs full-time and long-term presents as a major challenge to families and a massive additional stress burden. To help towards lessening the impact of that, Emma set up the Go Fund Me Page and you can support little Aedha's family via the Go Fund Me appeal online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/extraordinary-eadhas-journey