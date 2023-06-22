Big-hearted Derry man Jack Toland cycles to Cork for autism support charity

Jack cycled hundreds of miles down the country to raise funds for Autism Initiatives Northern Ireland.

He has already raised over £1,000 but donations can still be made at his JustGiving page.

“Every one of my adventures is powered by myself, my brother and the good people of Derry who helped me with reaching my target every year,” he said.

Charity cyclist Jack Toland.

Autism Initiatives NI said: “Huge thanks to Jacks Toland for his incredible fundraising cycle from Derry City to Cork! Jack has raised an incredible £1120 for Autism Initiatives. Thanks also to his support from Marty Toland who supported Jack on the trip.”

This was the fourth year in a row Jack cycled the length of Ireland with Foyle Search & Rescue (2020), St. Vincent de Paul (2021) and Foyle Hospice (2022) the previous beneficiaries.

Jack Toland in Bundoran during his charity cycle to Cork for Autism Initiatives NI.