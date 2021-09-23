Buncrana ‘Pop-Up’ Covid 19 testing centre to close on September 29

The Pop Up testing centre in Buncrana.

A spokesperson also confirmed that ‘alternative arrangements for a testing facility in Inishowen are being considered by the HSE at this time.’

They added that from Thursday, September 30, anyone wishing to get a Covid 29 test from the Inishowen area may do so at Letterkenny Community Testing Centre by scheduling a test online at www.hse.ie.

The HSE also confirmed that over 2,000 people were tested for Covid 19 at the centre over the last two weeks, with a positivity rate of 7%, significantly lower than the 25% at its peak.