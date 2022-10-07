A medic and participant in C-TRIC's trial to try to help develop a new treatment for cardiovascular disease.

Scientists at the Clinical Transitional Research and Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) at Altnagelvin are involved in the ground-breaking new international trial which is aimed at identifying how effective the investigational antisense medicine pelacarsen is at reducing high lipoprotein levels in the blood stream.

Lipoproteins carry cholesterol through the blood stream and are a significant risk factor for heart disease, hardening of the arteries and stroke.

Announcing C-TRIC’s involvement the Western Trust said: “We are delighted that our team at C-TRIC are involved in an exciting cardiovascular study known as “Lp(a) HORIZON”, which investigates a possible new treatment for elevated Lp(a) [lipoprotein(a)] in cardiovascular disease in collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG.

“The purpose of the study is to evaluate the effect of TQJ230 [pelacarsen] in reducing cardiovascular risk of cardiovascular diseases in patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated Lp(a) when compared to placebo and looks at investigating a possible new treatment for people with established diseases of the heart, blood vessels (cardiovascular disease) and raised Lp(a).”