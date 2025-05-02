Caring for elderly relatives; the distant daughter syndrome - Medical Matters with Derry GP Tom Black

I have been asked to write on this subject by a very frustrated relative of an aged parent doing their very best but they struggle coping with the distant daughter situation.

We are very fortunate that most elderly people here have relatives who live locally and are able to help with caring. This is hard work but very rewarding and gives family members an opportunity to show their love and concern, particularly for their parents. However people appreciate that if you do too much for an elderly parent you can dis-enable them. GPs and their teams of healthcare workers really appreciate the hard work and engagement of these relatives and will do their best to support them. At the same time, most GPs are very busy so there’s a balance to be found but generally speaking this is one of the best things about working as a GP. So I think we would all agree that having relatives living local as a good thing, but can you have too much of a good thing? What I love most about my elderly patients is how smart they are - you don’t get to old age by being stupid. They know what is good for them but better still, they know what they want and they aren’t afraid to speak their minds. An older patient in possession of their mental faculties is the boss and should be treated as such. Many years ago a really sharp elderly lady joined my list and immediately laid down her ground rules. ‘You will do what I want’, she said, ‘and you’re bound by confidentiality so you’re not allowed to discuss my case with any of my daughters’. It soon became clear that her devoted, caring daughters were a menace to her well-being - in a really nice way of course. They wanted her wrapped in cotton wool, investigated thoroughly for every mild ailment, and no stone should be left unturned in maximising her health and life expectancy. As a result, she spent most of her life attending hospital outpatient undergoing tests, scans and treatments, none of which improved her enjoyment in life. It took a while but we managed to extricate her gradually from the gentle clutch of my hospital colleagues, reduced her medication and freed her from all but essential health care interventions. The daughters were unhappy about this but stymied by the rules of confidentiality and my refusal (under strict orders from the patient) to engage. Fewer interventions, investigations and treatments were undertaken, which made life for the patient much more enjoyable with just a little extra risk. She was a very smart lady and lived to her 90s. Research actually supports her decision, because it shows that women with more than two daughters have worse physical and social health. The man who asked me to write this piece is frustrated that his distant siblings are making demands that would undermine the autonomy and independence of his parents. Showing your love when you’re distant isn’t easy, but interfering from a distance isn’t the answer.