Cash seized from drug dealers handed to Derry addiction services charity

A sum of cash has been seized from drug dealers and handed over to a Derry charity dedicated to helping people struggling with drug or alcohol issues.

The money was recovered by the PSNI and has now been presented to the Clarendon Street-based HURT (Have Your Tomorrows) counselling and support service.

The PSNI said: “HURT in the city do an amazing job. They support members of our community impacted by substance misuse, both the individual concerned and their families.”

One of the officers who handed over the money said: “I had the pleasure of meeting some of the staff again...and was in a position to hand over £50 that was recovered from two seperate drugs cases.

“Every penny counts to these organisations.”

HURT was founded in October 2002 and offers a range of support services for people coping with addiction issues.

The charity can be contacted from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on 028 7136 9696.

More information is available at https://hurtni.org.uk