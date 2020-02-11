Celebration for breastfeeding peer support volunteer mums

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Maternity Services and Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department hosted a celebration event for volunteer Breastfeeding Peer Support Mums.

The event, held at St Columb’s Park House, focused on recognising and supporting challenges women may encounter whilst breastfeeding and promoting good maternal and infant physical and mental health.

Pictured at the Western Trust Breastfeeding Peer Support Celebration Event in St Columb's Park Ana Vieyra, baby Mateo and Maria McDaid.

The Trust said that breastfeeding can make a real difference to the health of both mothers and babies.

They said that breast milk contains all the nourishment a baby needs for healthy development and reduces their risk of asthma, ear, chest, kidney and stomach infections, as well as childhood diabetes and obesity, while also helping to build a strong bond and close mother-baby relationship.

Although a number of national and regional initiatives promoting these benefits have contributed to a significant improvement in breastfeeding rates, the North continues to have one of the lowest rates across Europe.

Jemma Theobald, Health Improvement Nutritionist, Community Food & Nutrition Team said: “It’s vitally important that we continue promoting the benefits of breastfeeding and also strive to normalise it as the most normal and natural way of feeding a baby.

Pictured at the Western Trust Breastfeeding Peer Support Celebration Event in St Columb's Park Jemma Theobald, Health Improvement Nutritionist; Claire Thompson and baby Eden.

“We also need to develop supportive environments and attitudes to help mums establish and continue breastfeeding for as long as they wish. Partners, family members, healthcare professionals, support groups, workplaces and businesses all have a part to play in supporting breastfeeding mums.

Jemma said that peer support volunteers offer practical guidance and support to breastfeeding mums.

“Our peer support volunteers are such valuable assets in helping us achieve this through sharing their wealth of experience and being on hand to offer practical guidance and support to breastfeeding mums throughout the Western Trust area. We were delighted to host this event to provide recognition and thanks for the remarkable work they undertake in their own time.”

Audrey Moore, Infant Feeding Lead for the Western Trust added: “While it is important to recognize that the majority of women will choose to breastfeed their babies, unfortunately eight out of ten women will stop breastfeeding before they would like to, often due to issues that may be out of their control.

Peer Support Mums pictured at the Western Trust Breastfeeding Peer Support Celebration Event in St Columb's Park.

“This event aims to address some of the issues that affect women reaching their breastfeeding goals and acknowledge the emotional hurt women can experience when this happens.”

If you would like further information on Breastfeeding Peer Support, please contact Audrey.Moore@westerntrust.hscni.net or 07876841823.

To find out more about breastfeeding and activities in your local area, speak with your midwife, health visitor or breastfeeding support group or visit www.westerntrust.hscni.net.

See also www.breastfedbabies.org for additional information on breastfeeding and the Public Health Agency ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here’ Scheme.