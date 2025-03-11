Children and young people in Derry & NW benefit from Emotional Wellbeing programme

Thousands of children and young people in post-primary education across the Western Health and Social Trust (Western Trust) area are benefiting from a unique programme aimed at supporting their emotional health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emotional Wellbeing Teams in Schools (EWTS) helps to encourage and promote emotional wellbeing and strengthen self-esteem and resilience in children and young people.

The Western Trust’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service launched the programme in January 2024. Since then it has reached into over 23 Post primary schools and EOTAS (education other than at school) provisions spanning from Limavady to Enniskillen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Western Trust said that rates of anxiety and depression are around 25% higher in children and young people in Northern Ireland in comparison to other regions in Britain.

Students from Foyle College taking part in the EWTS Programme.

In a recent study, 87% of young people interviewed in the north agreed that more discussions surrounding mental health issues was needed in schools and colleges.

Poor emotional wellbeing, the Trust said, can impact educational attainment, the formation of positive relationships, happiness and future opportunities.

The Western Trust’s EWTS Team works with schools to offer support for development in areas related emotional wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the programme, Emotional Health and Wellbeing Team Lead for the Western Trust, Michaela O’Hagan, said: “At EWTS, we believe that healing starts with understanding. Our trauma-informed wellbeing programmes provide a safe, supportive space where young people and teaching staff have opportunities to learn in enhanced self-connection to improve their emotional health and wellbeing outcomes.

"Through compassionate care and tailored support, we walk alongside those on their journey to wellbeing, ensuring they have the tools and encouragement to thrive.

“With a focus on nurturing resilience and restoring confidence, EWTS is committed to creating lasting, positive change. Because everyone deserves to find help and strategies to support their wellbeing.”

Workshop facilitator, Danielle Kelly, Western Trust Emotional Wellbeing in Schools Practitioner (Northern Sector), said: “The workshops benefit young people because it gives them an opportunity to talk about important topics in a safe environment with specialists and in the company of their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very important for children and young people to build their resilience as unfortunately life isn’t always going to give us positive experiences. We teach coping strategies and how to manage their emotions and how to deal with stress effectively. This helps them to build that resilience for later on in their lives.”

Commending the EWTS Team, Dr Tom Cassidy, Director of Children and Families Services, Western Trust, said: “We are extremely proud of this collaborative programme between the Trust and schools / education providers this area.

"The EWTS programme is being well received by teachers and young people alike and although it’s in its infancy, we are seeing positive results and receiving encouraging feedback.”

EWTS connects schools to a range of available appropriate supports and services in both statutory and community/ voluntary sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each school assigns a teacher who is known as the Emotional Wellbeing Champion and who works alongside the EWTS staff to promote the emotional wellbeing of pupils and develop staff capacity to support ongoing.

For more information on EWTS, visit https://cypsp.hscni.net/youth-wellness-web/ewts/