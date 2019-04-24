Chinese health students enjoy successful and informative visit to Altnagelvin

A group of young students from China who are currently studying at the Ulster University got a taste of Altnagelvin hospital’s practices and policies during a hugely successful tour of the facility, the Western Trust has said.

The group of young women from Nanjing are currently studying a BSc Hons on health and well-being on a global health pathway and are spending a year studying with the University of Ulster.

The purpose of the tour was to learn about lifestyle issues and it gave the students an opportunity to see clinical areas and meet with nursing staff, research nurses, midwives and other allied health care professionals.

Jonah Atos, Western Trust International Nurse Coordinator, who organised the tour said: “This is the very first visit of the international students giving them the opportunity to learn topics, practices and policies in line with the core subjects within the global health pathway.

"The visit was a huge success as the students commented that they have learnt so much in one day and they all have enjoyed their tour around the departments and were all grateful for the opportunity to talk to staff.

"I am so delighted to be given the chance to facilitate the visit with the help of all the staff involved.”