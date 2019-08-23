Colr. issues warning over ‘toxic batch of drugs’ in Derry

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has warned parents and young people to be vigilant over a toxic batch of drugs circulating following a shocking incident in the city on Thursday evening.

Colr. Cusack said she was shocked to get a call from her husband yesterday at teatime while he was walking their dog in Cregganburn Park “to tell me he was dealing with a young boy who was in a very bad way and was directing the emergency services to the location”.

Colr. Cusack said: “The young boy was barely lucid, bleeding and could not stand. A couple of young people were also trying to assist.

“My husband was able to ascertain that he had taken street drugs called blues, 15 allegedly and a quantity of alcohol.

“When the paramedics arrived they explained that there was a toxic batch of these drugs currently in circulation.

“This is a very concerning situation. While are not ignorant that such dangers are increasingly present on our streets, the fact that suppliers are putting lives at risk and poisoning our young people needs seriously addressed.

“I have frequently highlighted that drugs activity is occurring in these public locations and they need increased police attention.”

Colr. Cusack added: “We also need to address the reasons why young people feel the need to get so out of control that they care little for the consequences. I have since heard that thankfully the boy is stable and with his family.

“There are various services and organisations out there wanting to help break this worrying trend and I would encourage any young person or parent to reach out for any support available before we are dealing with more drug related deaths.”