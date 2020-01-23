Coronavirus: Four people in UK being treated for suspected lethal virus after travelling from China

Four people in the United Kingdom are being treated for the suspected deadly coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

All four suspected cases of the lethal virus are in Scotland - three in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow.

Tests are being carried to confirm whether any of the four suspected cases are carrying the strain that killed at least 17 people in China recently.

University of Edinburgh, Professor Jurgen Haas, confirmed the patients reported having respiratory problems and had visited Wuhan in China within the last 14 days.

"We have currently three cases suspected Wuhan coronavirus in Edinburgh and as far as I understand one case in Glasgow," said Professor Haas.

"The situation will be pretty similar in pretty much all UK cities with a large number of Chinese students."

Professor Hass added: "It's not too surprising. My suspicious is that there will probably be many more cases in many other cities in the UK.

"None of the cases I know of have been confirmed."

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and has claimed the lives of at least 17 people with the total number of infected believed to be more than 500.

This is a developing story - updates to follow.