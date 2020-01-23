Coronavirus: Man being treated in Belfast for suspected case of deadly virus

A man is being treated for a suspected case of the deadly coronavirus in Belfast, it has emerged.

The man is thought to have travelled to Northern Ireland from Wuhan, the city in China where the virus is thought to have originated.

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. (Photo: Google Maps)

The suspected case in Northern Ireland comes only a few hours after it was confirmed four people were being treated for suspected cases of the virus in Scotland.

The coronavirus has so far killed 17 people in China with more than 500 other people infected.

The virus has spread to other countries including USA, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.