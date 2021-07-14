13 admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 since Friday including girls aged 0-19 and four people aged 20-39

Altnagelvin Hospital

Eight woman and five men were admitted to the Derry hospital after testing positive with the coronavirus between July 9 and July 13.

Nearly all age groups were affected: two patients (0-19), four patients (20-39), two patients (40-49), one patient (50-59), one patient (70-79) and three patients (aged over 80).

At midnight on Tuesday 28 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of nine ICU beds (77.78%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two beds (22.22%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.