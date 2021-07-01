Altnagelvin 4.62% over capacity but no rise in COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital

Altnagelvin is 4.62% over capacity but the level of COVID-19 occupancy at the hospital remains low, according to the latest Department of Health data.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:33 pm

At midnight on Wednesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of ten ICU beds (80%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (20%) were free.

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

Altnagelvin Hospital

In terms of general occupancy 0.87% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.62% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was a substantial 4.62% over capacity; 7.51% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

