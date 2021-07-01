Altnagelvin 4.62% over capacity but no rise in COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital
Altnagelvin is 4.62% over capacity but the level of COVID-19 occupancy at the hospital remains low, according to the latest Department of Health data.
At midnight on Wednesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of ten ICU beds (80%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (20%) were free.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.87% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.62% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was a substantial 4.62% over capacity; 7.51% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.