Booster programme - Derry mass vaccine programme switching to local

Ms. Donnelly encouraged people not to miss out on getting their booster vaccinations.

She said: "The Trust vaccination centres are very convenient for many people and are generally open seven days a week for most of the day. They have played an absolutely vital role in getting jabs in arms. They work best as high volume hubs, when demand is at its peak.

“If these big centres suit you best, now is the best time to go - either for a walk-in jab or by making an appointment.

Foyle Arena

“The centres still have a role, but it will be scaled back in a number of locations, as we spread capacity out more widely across Northern Ireland. That will include reduced opening hours and days of operation in some of the big centres."

The Foyle Arena will remain open for booster vaccinations but not from 9am to 8pm as was the case before Christmas.

This week it will be open from 12pm - 8pm on Wednesday and 9am - 5pm from Thursday to Saturday.

The Foyle Arena is closed today while the Shantallow Community Centre – Mobile Clinic will be open from 4pm to 8pm.

“Experience tells us that localised clinics are very effective at reaching people who do not come forward straightaway. Trusts are therefore starting to shift resources towards local and mobile clinics. These will include locations where take-up for boosters has been lower, and also in high footfall settings such as shopping centres.

"While there will be more clinics, they will generally only be available at a particular location for a limited period of time.

“Localised clinics are also very important in reaching people with accessibility issues and helping to provide equal access to boosters.

“If you want to get your booster at a big centre which currently has plenty of available capacity, don’t delay any further," said Ms. Donnelly.

Full details of the very latest Trust vaccination clinics are available from Trust websites and social media channels.