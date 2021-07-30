COVID-19 death tally in Derry rises to 200

The total death toll since the pandemic began has now risen to 200.

That amounts to 11.3 per cent of the 1,760 deaths from all causes reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and July 23, 2021.

The 200 registered deaths were of people who had died in Derry and Strabane where coronavirus was registered on the death certificate.