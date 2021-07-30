COVID-19 death tally in Derry rises to 200
A further COVID-19 death was registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, July 23, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:09 am
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:10 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has now risen to 200.
That amounts to 11.3 per cent of the 1,760 deaths from all causes reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and July 23, 2021.
The 200 registered deaths were of people who had died in Derry and Strabane where coronavirus was registered on the death certificate.
The Derry/Strabane deaths make up 6.7 per cent of the 2,997 of all COVID-19 deaths registered across the north since the pandemic began.