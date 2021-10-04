Covid-19: Derry pharmacists spearhead latest vaccine phase

Community pharmacists are taking the lead in a new phase of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in NI.

In this latest phase of the vaccine programme, people aged 18 and over can now book for their first vaccine dose with their community pharmacist.

A list of local pharmacies offering the vaccine is available on the NI Direct website.

Health Minister Robin Swann said those who book their first vaccine this week will have time to receive their second jab before Christmas.

He urged those who had not yet been vaccinated to “join the vast majority of the population who are standing on safer ground”.

“Every single dose makes a difference,” he said. “I am delighted that a large number of community pharmacists are on board for this phase.

“They will now be taking the lead role in providing first doses.”

Mr Swann said more than 2.5m vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland, including first and second doses.

Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said pharmacists were “well experienced” in delivering the vaccine and had administered more than 143,000 doses since March.

“We encourage all those eligible to contact a local community pharmacy to get vaccinated,” he said. “It could really save lives this winter.”

The Derry City pharmacies offering the service - which is expected to increase in coming weeks - are as follows:

* Boots, Unit L7 to 9, Foyleside Shopping Centre, BT48 6XY.

* Quay-Pharm Ltd, Units 17 to 18, Quayside Shopping Centre, Strand Road, BT48 7PX.

* Bradley Ltd, 130 Northland Road, BT48 0LX.

* Whitehouse Pharmacy, Whitehouse Pharmacy, 65 Buncrana Road, BT48 8LB.

* Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 3 Hatfield Shops, 159 Creggan Road, BT48 0RX.

* Bradley Ltd, 36 William Street, BT48 6ET.

* Murphy, 165 Spencer Road, BT47 6AH.

* Boots, 37 Lower Road, BT48 7DP.

* Belmont Health (Ni) Ltd, Kirby Unit 7, Da Vinci’s Complex, Culmore Road, BT48 8JB.