COVID-19 occupancy 10.98% with Derry hospital 7.62% over capacity
Three more people - men in their 40s, 50s and 70s - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
At midnight on Thursday 51 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
BT48 and BT47 COVID-19 rates still high but Belfast postcodes now posting rates above 1,000 per 100,000
Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.98% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.57% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 7.62% over capacity; 9.45% were ‘awaiting admission.’