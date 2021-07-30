COVID-19 occupancy 10.98% with Derry hospital 7.62% over capacity

At midnight on Thursday 51 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.