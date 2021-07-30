COVID-19 occupancy 10.98% with Derry hospital 7.62% over capacity

Three more people - men in their 40s, 50s and 70s - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:47 pm

At midnight on Thursday 51 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 10.98% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.57% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 7.62% over capacity; 9.45% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Covid-19AltnagelvinDerryDepartment of Health