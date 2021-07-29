COVID-19 occupancy 11.78% with Derry hospital 9.67% over capacity

Three more people - one man in his 50s and two in their 60s - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:10 pm

At midnight on Wednesday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

BT48 and BT47 COVID-19 rates still high but Belfast postcodes now posting rates above 1,000 per 100,000

Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 11.78% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 77.64% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 9.67% over capacity; 10.57% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Covid-19AltnagelvinDerryDepartment of Health