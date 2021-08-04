COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 13.90%
Three more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
A woman in her 40s and two men - one in his 50s and one aged over 80 - were admitted to the Derry hospital on Tuesday.
At midnight on Tuesday 51 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (77.78%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (22.22%) were occupied by patient with other conditions. No beds were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 13.90% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.76% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 2.11% capacity left in the system; 4.23% were ‘awaiting admission.’