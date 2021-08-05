COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 14.02%
Four more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
A male aged under 20, a woman aged 20-39, and two men - one in his 40s and one aged over 80 - were admitted to the Derry hospital on Wednesday.
At midnight on Wednesday 46 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU beds (33.33%) were occupied by patients with other conditions. No beds were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 14.02% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 77.88% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 3.43% capacity left in the system; 4.67% were ‘awaiting admission.’