COVID-19 rate drops in BT48 and BT47 while Strabane and Castlederg remain hotspots

Between October 4 and October 10 there were 143 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 235, down slightly from 256.3 in the week September 27 to October 3.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 139 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 224.7, down from 273.2 the previous week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 241 cases giving a prevalence rate of 896.2, up from 728.9 last week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 90 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,140.7, down from 1,178.7 week-on-week.

Castlederg had the second highest rate in the north after BT64 (Craigavon) where the rate was 1,181.1.