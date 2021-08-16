COVID-19 rate in BT48 area of Derry fourth highest in the north

Between August 9 and August 15 there were 573 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 941.5, an increase from 690.1 for the August 2-August 8 week.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 376 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 607.7, a rise from 572.2 this time last week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 135 cases giving a prevalence rate of 502, up from 423.9 cases per 100,000 last week.

Latest COVID-19 data by post code released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 20 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 253.5, a decrease from 507.

The cityside of Derry (BT48) now has the fourth highest rate in the north.