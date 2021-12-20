COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 and BT47 and spikes in Strabane
The COVID-19 rate has risen in both BT48 and BT47 whilst spiking in Strabane and Castlederg.
Between December 13 and December 19 there were 446 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 732.8 - an increase from 555.4 over the period December 6 to December 12.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 555 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 897 - an increase from 724.1 the previous week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 251 cases giving a prevalence rate of 933.4 - a rise from 557.8.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 53 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 671.7 - up from 380.2.
The highest rate in the north is the Belfast docklands (BT3) with a rate of 2,444.4 per 100,000.
Other areas with very high rates are Belfast city centre (BT1;1,372.5), Craigavon (BT64; 1,259.8), the Caledon district (BT68; 1,200), the Holywood and Cultra area (BT18; 1,113.6), Crumlin (BT29; 1,035) and Lecale (BT30; 1,032.9).