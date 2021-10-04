COVID-19 rate rises slightly in BT48 but drops in BT47

Between September 27 and October 3 there were 156 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 256.3, up slightly from 244.8 in the week September 20 to September 26.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 169 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 273.2, down from 350.7 the previous week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 196 cases giving a prevalence rate of 728.9, up from 580.1 last week.

Latest COVID-19 data by post code released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 93 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,178.7, down from 1,356.1 week-on-week.

Castlederg had the second highest rate in the north after BT68 (Calendon) were the rate was 1,400.