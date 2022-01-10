COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 among highest in the north
The COVID-19 rates in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry remain among has the highest in the north.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:48 pm
Between January 3 and January 9 there were 1,918 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 3,167.6.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 1,522 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 2,450.1.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 723 cases giving a prevalence rate of 2,690.7.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 235 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 2,993.6.
The cityside of Derry has the second highest rate in the north after Aughnacloy (BT69) which has a rate of 3,345.7.