COVID hospital occupancy at lowest point in four months; 3.31% capacity left at Altnagelvin

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 40 to 49 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 49 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

This is the lowest point it has been in four months. The last time it the figure was lower was on July 22 (47).

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (16.67%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and six (50%) beds were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.