COVID hospital occupancy at lowest point in four months; 3.31% capacity left at Altnagelvin
Five people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 40 to 49 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 49 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
This is the lowest point it has been in four months. The last time it the figure was lower was on July 22 (47).
Two (16.67%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and six (50%) beds were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.94% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.15% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 3.31% capacity left at the hospital; 3.59% were ‘awaiting admission.’