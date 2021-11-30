COVID hospital occupancy at midnight falls again; no Altnagelvin admissions yesterday

Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

This is the lowest point it has been since July 21 (38) - over four months ago.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three (25%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (41.67%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.

Five patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.