COVID hospital occupancy at midnight falls again; no Altnagelvin admissions yesterday
There were no reported admissions to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
This is the lowest point it has been since July 21 (38) - over four months ago.
Three (25%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (41.67%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.
Five patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.64% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.75% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.93% over capacity; 6.61% were ‘awaiting admission.’