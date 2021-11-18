Stormont ministers have voted to bring in Covid Passports to Northern Ireland.

The decision was made today after much debate in the chambers, but what is a Covid vaccine passport and how can you access one?

What is a Covid passport?

Stormont ministers have voted for mandatory Covid passports to be introduced in Northern Ireland.

A Covid passport is a digital certificate that includes a QR code to show you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It has been confirmed that instead of a Covid passport people can alternatively use proof of a negative Covid test.

Where will you need to show your Covid passport?

It's expected will need to either show your Covid passport or proof of a negative Covid test result to access:

Nightclubs

Restaurants and bars

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and conference centres

Indoor events with 500 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated

Outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated

Events where more than 10,000 people will be present regardless of whether they are seated

How to apply for a Covid passport Northern Ireland?

Covid vaccine passports have been used for travelling abroad since July, but have recently been updated so you can also add a domestic certificate.

If you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, you can apply for a Covid certificate by COVIDCert NI app.

If you have already got a certificate for international travel you will be able to add an additional one for domestic use.

The Covid certificate displays as a QR code, which can then be scanned to confirm you are fully vaccinated.

The COVIDCert NI app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

You can learn more about the process on NI Direct's website here.

Do other countries have Covid Passports?