Derry COVID-19 rate dipped to 501 cases per 100,000

Between July 27 and August 2, there were 758 cases giving a seven day rate of 501 per 100,000, down from 520.9 on Monday.

Only Belfast (542.9) now is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (316), Mid and East Antrim (328.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (352.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (368.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (376), Causeway Coast and Glens (407.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (413.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (458.7) and Mid Ulster (473.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 435.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 1 and August 2 was 89.

In total 17,095 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.