Derry COVID-19 rate dips again to 580.4 cases per 100,000

Between September 7 and September 13, there were 878 cases giving a seven day rate of 580.4 per 100,000, down from 619.4 on Monday.

Fermanagh/Omagh (661.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (636.4) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (630.1) now all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (417.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (442.5), Belfast (468.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (473.1), Mid and East Antrim (494), Mid Ulster (496.9) and Causeway Coast and Glens (501.2), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 527.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 12 and September 13 was 120.

In total 23,692 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.