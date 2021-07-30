Derry COVID-19 rate dips to 515.6 cases per 100,000

Between July 23 and July 29, there were 780 cases giving a seven day rate of 515.6 per 100,000, down from 527.5 on Wednesday.

Three other council areas are recording higher rates than Derry: Belfast (637.5), Mid Ulster (519.8) and Newry, Mourne and Down (516.1).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Fermanagh and Omagh (299.8), Ards and North Down (330.2), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (340.9), Mid and East Antrim (374.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (405.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (450.2) and Causeway Coast and Glens (429.4) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 467.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 28 and July 29 was 102.

In total 16,708 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.