Derry COVID-19 rate drops sharply to 477.9 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has dropped sharply to 477.9 cases per 100,000.
Between September 9 and September 15, there were 723 cases giving a seven day rate of 477.9 per 100,000, down from 536.7 on Wednesday.
Fermanagh/Omagh (580.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (577.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (562.3) and Causeway Coast and Glens (486.8) now all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Antrim and Newtownabbey (379.1), Ards and North Down (396.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (429), Mid and East Antrim (441.6), Belfast (445.7), Mid Ulster (464.6), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 479.2.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 14 and September 15 was 81.
In total 23,873 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 81,363 have been administered in BT48 and 82,834 have been administered in BT47 - 164,197 in total in Derry.