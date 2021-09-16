Between September 9 and September 15, there were 723 cases giving a seven day rate of 477.9 per 100,000, down from 536.7 on Wednesday.

Fermanagh/Omagh (580.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (577.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (562.3) and Causeway Coast and Glens (486.8) now all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Antrim and Newtownabbey (379.1), Ards and North Down (396.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (429), Mid and East Antrim (441.6), Belfast (445.7), Mid Ulster (464.6), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 479.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 14 and September 15 was 81.

In total 23,873 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.