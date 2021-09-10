Derry COVID-19 rate drops slightly to 721.2 cases per 100,000

Between September 3 and September 9, there were 1,091 cases giving a seven day rate of 721.2 per 100,000, down from 724.5 on Thursday.

Only Fermanagh/Omagh has a higher rate at 749.6.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (377.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (448.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (491.8), Belfast (492.8), Causeway Coast and Glens (513), Mid and East Antrim (525.6), Mid Ulster (532.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (598.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (655.4) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 553.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 8 and September 9 was 162.

In total 23,289 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.