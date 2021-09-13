Derry COVID-19 rate drops substantially to 619.4 cases per 100,000

Between September 6 and September 12, there were 937 cases giving a seven day rate of 619.4 per 100,000, down from 721.2 on Friday.

Fermanagh/Omagh (674.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (648.9) both have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (430.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (452.3), Belfast (474.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (478.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (506.8), Mid and East Antrim (506.9), Mid Ulster (520.4) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (606.2), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 537.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 11 and September 12 was 88.

In total 23,527 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.