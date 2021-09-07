Derry COVID-19 rate falls marginally to 718.5 cases per 100,000

Between August 31 and September 6, there were 1,087 cases giving a seven day rate of 718.5 per 100,000, down slightly from 722.5 on Monday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (737.7) is recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane.

Ards and North Down (344.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (440.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (470.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (491.3), Belfast (499.5), Mid Ulster (515.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (540.4), Mid and East Antrim (549.3) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (665.1) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 544.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 5 and September 6 was 138.

In total 22,809 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.