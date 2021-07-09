Derry COVID-19 rate falls negligibly 372.1 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen negligibly to 372.1 cases per 100,000.
Between July 2 and July 8, there were 563 cases giving a seven day rate of 372.1 per 100,000, down marginally from 374.9 on Thursday.
Fermanagh and Omagh (84.3), Mid and East Antrim (93.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (97.6), Mid Ulster (129.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (141.5), Ards and North Down (148.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (150.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (200.9), Belfast (203.5) and Newry, Mourne and Down (289.5) all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 181.2.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 7 and July 8 was 88.
In total 14,449 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 66,509 have been administered in BT48 and 69,587 have been administered in BT47 - 136,096 in total in Derry.