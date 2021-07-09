Derry COVID-19 rate falls negligibly 372.1 cases per 100,000

Between July 2 and July 8, there were 563 cases giving a seven day rate of 372.1 per 100,000, down marginally from 374.9 on Thursday.

Fermanagh and Omagh (84.3), Mid and East Antrim (93.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (97.6), Mid Ulster (129.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (141.5), Ards and North Down (148.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (150.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (200.9), Belfast (203.5) and Newry, Mourne and Down (289.5) all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 181.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 7 and July 8 was 88.

In total 14,449 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.