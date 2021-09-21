Derry COVID-19 rate falls slightly to 448.8 cases per 100,000

Between September 14 and September 20, there were 679 cases giving a seven day rate of 448.8 per 100,000, down from 452.8 on Monday.

Fermanagh/Omagh (509.4), Mid Ulster (501.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (475.3) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (456.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Antrim and Newtownabbey (384.7), Ards and North Down (322.2), Mid and East Antrim (356.1), Newry, Mourne and Down (357.8), Belfast (402) and Causeway Coast and Glens (401.1) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 422.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 19 and September 20 was 101.

In total 24,345 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.