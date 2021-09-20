Derry COVID-19 rate falls slightly to 452.8 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen slightly to 452.8 cases per 100,000.
Between September 13 and September 19, there were 685 cases giving a seven day rate of 452.8 per 100,000, down from 454.8 on Friday.
Fermanagh/Omagh (534.9), Mid Ulster (513), Lisburn and Castlereagh (502) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (481.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
Ards and North Down (336.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (370), Mid and East Antrim (373.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (376.6), Belfast (416.8) and Causeway Coast and Glens (417.7) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 437.1.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 18 and September 19 was 101.
In total 24,244 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 81,507 have been administered in BT48 and 83,042 have been administered in BT47 - 164,549 in total in Derry.