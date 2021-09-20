Derry COVID-19 rate falls slightly to 452.8 cases per 100,000

Between September 13 and September 19, there were 685 cases giving a seven day rate of 452.8 per 100,000, down from 454.8 on Friday.

Fermanagh/Omagh (534.9), Mid Ulster (513), Lisburn and Castlereagh (502) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (481.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (336.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (370), Mid and East Antrim (373.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (376.6), Belfast (416.8) and Causeway Coast and Glens (417.7) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 437.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 18 and September 19 was 101.

In total 24,244 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.