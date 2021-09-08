Derry COVID-19 rate falls slightly to 707.3 cases per 100,000

Between September 1 and September 7, there were 1,070 cases giving a seven day rate of 707.3 per 100,000, down slightly from 718.5 on Tuesday.

Derry/Strabane is now recording the highest rate in the north.

Ards and North Down (333.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (421.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (478.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (478.6), Belfast (469.8), Mid Ulster (509), Mid and East Antrim (513.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (525.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (611.5) and Fermanagh and Omagh (696.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 522.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 6 and September 7 was 152.

In total 22,961 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.