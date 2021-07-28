Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 516.9 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 516.9 cases per 100,000.
Between July 21 and July 27, there were 782 cases giving a seven day rate of 516.9 per 100,000, down from 522.9 on Tuesday.
Three other council areas are now recording higher rates than Derry
These are Belfast (680.8), Mid Ulster (538.6) and Newry, Mourne and Down (536.5).
Fermanagh and Omagh (270.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (324.7), Ards and North Down (369.8), Mid and East Antrim (392.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (411), Antrim and Newtownabbey (440.4) and Causeway Coast and Glens (479.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 483.6.
BT48 and BT47 COVID-19 rates still high but Belfast postcodes now posting rates above 1,000 per 100,000
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 26 and July 27 was 133.
In total 16,471 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 70,322 have been administered in BT48 and 73,190 have been administered in BT47 - 143,512 in total in Derry.