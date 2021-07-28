Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 516.9 cases per 100,000

Between July 21 and July 27, there were 782 cases giving a seven day rate of 516.9 per 100,000, down from 522.9 on Tuesday.

Three other council areas are now recording higher rates than Derry

These are Belfast (680.8), Mid Ulster (538.6) and Newry, Mourne and Down (536.5).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Fermanagh and Omagh (270.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (324.7), Ards and North Down (369.8), Mid and East Antrim (392.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (411), Antrim and Newtownabbey (440.4) and Causeway Coast and Glens (479.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 483.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 26 and July 27 was 133.

In total 16,471 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.