Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 701 cases per 100k

Between February 22 and February 28, there were 1,059 cases giving a seven day rate of 701 per 100,000, down from 703 on Monday.

Mid Ulster (519), Newry, Mourne & Down (649), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (664) and Fermanagh & Omagh (686), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Ards & North Down (945), Antrim & Newtownabbey (934), Lisburn & Castlereagh (906), Belfast (801), Causeway Coast and Glens (749) and Mid & East Antrim (726).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 763.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 27 and February 28 was 131.

In total 55,559 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.