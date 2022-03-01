Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 701 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen marginally to 701 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 22 and February 28, there were 1,059 cases giving a seven day rate of 701 per 100,000, down from 703 on Monday.
Mid Ulster (519), Newry, Mourne & Down (649), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (664) and Fermanagh & Omagh (686), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Ards & North Down (945), Antrim & Newtownabbey (934), Lisburn & Castlereagh (906), Belfast (801), Causeway Coast and Glens (749) and Mid & East Antrim (726).
The average rate for the north is 763.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 27 and February 28 was 131.
In total 55,559 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,651 have been administered in BT48 and 123,961 have been administered in BT47 - 243,555 in total in Derry