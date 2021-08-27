Derry COVID-19 rate has risen slightly to 961.8 cases per 100,000

Between August 20 and August 26, there were 1,455 cases giving a seven day rate of 961.8 per 100,000, up from 949.2 on Thursday.

Fermanagh and Omagh (1043.5) is the only area recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane.

Ards and North Down (375.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (429.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (487.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (500.3), Newry, Mourne and Down (578.9), Mid and East Antrim (580.9), Mid Ulster (681.7), Belfast (589.7)and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (637.4) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 615.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 25 and August 26 was 246.

In total 21,182 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.