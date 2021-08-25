Derry COVID-19 rate remains unchanged at 990.2 cases per 100,000

Between August 18 and August 24, there were 1,498 cases giving a seven day rate of 990.2 per 100,000, no change from Tuesday.

The only time the rate was higher was on October 14, 2020 - 991 cases per 100,000.

Fermanagh and Omagh (994.1) is still recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane but only just.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (374.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (426), Causeway Coast and Glens (492.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (513.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (578.4), Mid and East Antrim (598.8), Belfast (605.7), Mid Ulster (626.1) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (681.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 629.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 23 and August 24 was 199.

In total 20,747 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.