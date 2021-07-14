Derry COVID-19 rate rises slightly to 383.4 cases per 100,000

Between July 7 and July 13, there were 589 cases giving a seven day rate of 383.4 per 100,000, up marginally from 372.1 last Friday.

Fermanagh and Omagh (80.9), Mid Ulster (117.1), Mid and East Antrim (118.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (140.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (180.2), Ards and North Down (194.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (206.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (230), Newry, Mourne and Down (247.6) and Belfast (273.3) all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 210.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 12 and July 13 was 88.

In total 14,834 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.