Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 382.1 cases per 100,000 and is now second lowest in the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 382.1 cases per 100,000.
Between September 22 and September 28, there were 578 cases giving a seven day rate of 382.1 per 100,000, up from 374.1 on Tuesday.
All areas in the north apart from Newry, Mourne and Down (290) have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
Mid Ulster (474), Antrim and Newtownabbey (451.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (445.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (411.6), Ards and North Down (405), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (400.1), Belfast (392.1), Fermanagh/Omagh (385.9) and Mid and East Antrim (384.1), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 403.1.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 27 and September 28 was 102.
In total 24,993 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 81,776 have been administered in BT48 and 83,354 have been administered in BT47 - 165,130 in total in Derry.