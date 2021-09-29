Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 382.1 cases per 100,000 and is now second lowest in the north

Between September 22 and September 28, there were 578 cases giving a seven day rate of 382.1 per 100,000, up from 374.1 on Tuesday.

All areas in the north apart from Newry, Mourne and Down (290) have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Mid Ulster (474), Antrim and Newtownabbey (451.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (445.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (411.6), Ards and North Down (405), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (400.1), Belfast (392.1), Fermanagh/Omagh (385.9) and Mid and East Antrim (384.1), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 403.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 27 and September 28 was 102.

In total 24,993 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.