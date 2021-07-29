Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 527.5 cases per 100,000

Between July 22 and July 28, there were 798 cases giving a seven day rate of 527.5 per 100,000, up from 516.9 on Tuesday.

Three other council areas are recording higher rates than Derry: Belfast (668.6), Mid Ulster (537.3) and Newry, Mourne and Down (529.3).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Fermanagh and Omagh (307.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (334.9), Ards and North Down (356.2), Mid and East Antrim (395.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (413.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (453.6) and Causeway Coast and Glens (460.5) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 482.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 27 and July 28 was 135.

In total 16,606 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.