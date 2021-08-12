Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 637.2 cases per 100,000

Between August 5 and August 11, there were 964 cases giving a seven day rate of 637.2 per 100,000, up from 624.7 on Wednesday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (711.3) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Mid and East Antrim (383.4), Ards and North Down (383.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (409.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (420.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (426), Newry, Mourne and Down (430.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (466.7), Belfast (530.4) and Mid Ulster (581.7) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 498.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 10 and August 11 was 150.

In total 18,299 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.