Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 724.5 cases per 100,000

Between September 2 and September 8, there were 1,096 cases giving a seven day rate of 724.5 per 100,000, up from 707.3 on Wednesday.

Derry/Strabane is still recording the highest rate in the north.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (356.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (443.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (475.7), Belfast (479.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (492.9), Mid and East Antrim (519.8), Mid Ulster (520.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (568.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (635) and Fermanagh and Omagh (718.1) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 538.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 7 and September 8 was 166.

In total 23,127 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.