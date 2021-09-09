Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 724.5 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen slightly to 724.5 cases per 100,000.
Between September 2 and September 8, there were 1,096 cases giving a seven day rate of 724.5 per 100,000, up from 707.3 on Wednesday.
Derry/Strabane is still recording the highest rate in the north.
Ards and North Down (356.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (443.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (475.7), Belfast (479.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (492.9), Mid and East Antrim (519.8), Mid Ulster (520.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (568.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (635) and Fermanagh and Omagh (718.1) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 538.8.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 7 and September 8 was 166.
In total 23,127 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 80,418 have been administered in BT48 and 82,187 have been administered in BT47 - 162,605 in total in Derry.