Derry COVID-19 rate up slightly to 453.5 cases per 100,000

Between September 16 and September 22, there were 686 cases giving a seven day rate of 453.5 per 100,000, up from 440.2 on Wednesday.

Mid Ulster (496.9) and Fermanagh/Omagh (465.1) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Newry, Mourne and Down (316.5), Ards and North Down (336.4), Mid and East Antrim (360.4), Belfast (373.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (390.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (399.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (432.9) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (443.6) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 406.5.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 21 and September 22 was 103.

In total 24,532 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.